Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Questionable against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 3:33pm

George (illness) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

George missed Wednesday's loss to the Wizards due to an illness and could return to the floor in Toronto. If the 21-year-old guard is ruled out against the Raptors, Utah will likely turn to Johnny Juzang and Svi Mykhailiuk to pick up the slack in the backcourt.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
