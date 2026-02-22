Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 3:25pm

George (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game in Houston.

George has missed seven of the past eight games with an ankle injury, but Monday will mark the first time he's received the questionable tag since aggravating the ankle sprain Feb. 7. We'll have a better idea on George's status based on his activity level at shootaround, but if he is able to return, Isaiah Collier's value would take a hit, as he'd likely be sent back to the second unit.

