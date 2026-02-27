Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

George (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

George has missed Utah's last six outings due to a right ankle sprain he sustained in a Feb. 7 loss to Orlando. However, he has now drawn a questionable tag ahead of three consecutive contests and appears to be nearing a return to game action. If he remains sidelined Saturday, Isaiah Collier should continue to start.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George
