Keyonte George Injury: Questionable for Saturday
George (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
George has missed Utah's last six outings due to a right ankle sprain he sustained in a Feb. 7 loss to Orlando. However, he has now drawn a questionable tag ahead of three consecutive contests and appears to be nearing a return to game action. If he remains sidelined Saturday, Isaiah Collier should continue to start.
