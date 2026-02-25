Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

George (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

George has missed the past five games for the Jazz, but there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there Thursday evening. If George is cleared to return, Isaiah Collier would likely return to the second unit.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
