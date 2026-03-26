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Keyonte George Injury: Remaining out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

George (hamstring) is out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

George is slated for another absence while rehabbing from a right hamstring strain. The Jazz have yet to provide an update on his injury, so he can be considered doubtful for Saturday's game in Phoenix until further notice.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
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