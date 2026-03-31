Keyonte George Injury: Remains out for Wednesday
George (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
George hasn't played since March 11 due to a right hamstring strain and remains without a clear timetable for a return. The 22-year-old point guard should be considered doubtful for future contests until the Jazz provide an update on his progress. With Isaiah Collier (hamstring) out and Elijah Harkless (hamstring) questionable, Bez Mbeng could see a significant bump in minutes against Denver.
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