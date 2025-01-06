Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

George (heel) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

George will miss his second consecutive outing due to left heel soreness, and his next chance to feature will come Thursday against Miami. With the 21-year-old and Jordan Clarkson (foot) sidelined, Isaiah Collier, Johnny Juzang and Svi Mykhailiuk are candidates for a bump in playing time.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now