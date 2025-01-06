Keyonte George Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

George (heel) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

George will miss his second consecutive outing due to left heel soreness, and his next chance to feature will come Thursday against Miami. With the 21-year-old and Jordan Clarkson (foot) sidelined, Isaiah Collier, Johnny Juzang and Svi Mykhailiuk are candidates for a bump in playing time.