Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

George (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Nets.

George was listed as questionable Friday due to an ankle sprain and downgraded to doubtful Saturday, so his absence isn't entirely surprising given the recent trends. This means Isaiah Collier or Patty Mills are options to start at point guard, although Jordan Clarkson could also experience an uptick in playing time off the bench. George's next chance to play will come against the Cavaliers on Monday.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
