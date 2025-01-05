Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Sidelined Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 1:30pm

George has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic due to left heel soreness.

George missed four consecutive outings due to a left ankle sprain at the end of December, and he'll now miss Sunday's game due to a new injury to his left heel. With the 21-year-old joining Jordan Clarkson (foot) on the sideline, Isaiah Collier and Johnny Juzang are candidates for increased roles.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now