Keyonte George Injury: Sidelined Sunday
George has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic due to left heel soreness.
George missed four consecutive outings due to a left ankle sprain at the end of December, and he'll now miss Sunday's game due to a new injury to his left heel. With the 21-year-old joining Jordan Clarkson (foot) on the sideline, Isaiah Collier and Johnny Juzang are candidates for increased roles.
