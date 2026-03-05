Keyonte George Injury: Sitting out Thursday
George is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to right ankle injury management.
Thursday is the second part of Utah's back-to-back, and the team is choosing to hold the star guard out of action. Isaiah Collier should draw the start at point guard versus Washington, and he's averaging 14.5 points, 8.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.4 minutes per contest in 15 games as a starter this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 285 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 285 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 267 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More