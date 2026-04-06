Keyonte George Injury: Still out for Tuesday
George (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
George hasn't played since March 11 due to a right hamstring strain and will remain on the inactive list Tuesday. The Jazz have only two regular-season games remaining after Tuesday, so it wouldn't be surprising if the 22-year-old point guard doesn't return this season.
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