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Keyonte George Injury: Still out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

George (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

George hasn't played since March 11 due to a right hamstring strain and will remain on the inactive list Tuesday. The Jazz have only two regular-season games remaining after Tuesday, so it wouldn't be surprising if the 22-year-old point guard doesn't return this season.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
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