Keyonte George Injury: Still out versus Oklahoma City
George (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City.
Although George hasn't officially been shut down, it's hard to imagine he will be back on the floor this season. With Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Elijah Harkless (hamstring) also ruled out for Sunday's contest, Cody Williams, Kennedy Chandler and Bez Mbeng should handle most of the work in the backcourt against Oklahoma City.
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