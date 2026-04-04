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Keyonte George Injury: Still out versus Oklahoma City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

George (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City.

Although George hasn't officially been shut down, it's hard to imagine he will be back on the floor this season. With Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Elijah Harkless (hamstring) also ruled out for Sunday's contest, Cody Williams, Kennedy Chandler and Bez Mbeng should handle most of the work in the backcourt against Oklahoma City.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
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