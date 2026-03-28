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Keyonte George Injury: Still sidelined Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 1:12pm

George (hamstring) is listed as out for Saturday's game in Phoenix.

George has missed the last eight games, although it's anyone's guess regarding his availability moving ahead. With Isaiah Collier (hamstring) also out, Cody Williams and Elijah Harkless will presumably continue handling most of the work in the backcourt. Kennedy Chandler and Bez Mbeng should also remain in line for more minutes from off the bench.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
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