Keyonte George Injury: Still sidelined Saturday
George (hamstring) is listed as out for Saturday's game in Phoenix.
George has missed the last eight games, although it's anyone's guess regarding his availability moving ahead. With Isaiah Collier (hamstring) also out, Cody Williams and Elijah Harkless will presumably continue handling most of the work in the backcourt. Kennedy Chandler and Bez Mbeng should also remain in line for more minutes from off the bench.
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