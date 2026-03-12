Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: To miss at least two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

George has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and will be reassessed in two weeks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

George went down with a hamstring injury during Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, and it'll cost him at least another two weeks. Isaiah Collier figures to hold down the starting point guard job until George returns to health.

