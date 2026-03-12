Keyonte George Injury: To miss at least two weeks
George has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and will be reassessed in two weeks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
George went down with a hamstring injury during Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, and it'll cost him at least another two weeks. Isaiah Collier figures to hold down the starting point guard job until George returns to health.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 93 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 75 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 75 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More