Keyonte George Injury: Trending toward playing Saturday
George (ankle) has been upgraded from questionable to probable ahead of Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
George has missed nine of the Jazz's last 10 games (including each of the last six contests) due to a right ankle sprain. It looks like the third-year pro will return Saturday, which would likely result in Isaiah Collier or John Konchar moving to a bench role against NEw Orleans.
