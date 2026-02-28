Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Trending toward playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

George (ankle) has been upgraded from questionable to probable ahead of Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

George has missed nine of the Jazz's last 10 games (including each of the last six contests) due to a right ankle sprain. It looks like the third-year pro will return Saturday, which would likely result in Isaiah Collier or John Konchar moving to a bench role against NEw Orleans.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago