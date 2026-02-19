Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

George (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis.

George will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain and has played just 13 minutes in one appearance this month due to ankle injuries. The 22-year-old point guard's next opportunity to suit up will come against Houston on Monday. With George sidelined, Isaiah Collier will likely remain in the starting five.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George
