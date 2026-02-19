Keyonte George Injury: Won't play Friday
George (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis.
George will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain and has played just 13 minutes in one appearance this month due to ankle injuries. The 22-year-old point guard's next opportunity to suit up will come against Houston on Monday. With George sidelined, Isaiah Collier will likely remain in the starting five.
