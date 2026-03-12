Keyonte George Injury: Won't play Friday
George (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game in Portland.
George suffered a right hamstring strain during Wednesday's loss to the Knicks, so it's not surprising at all to see him hit the sidelines for Thursday's game. Given the tricky nature of hamstring injuries, partnered with Utah's desire to try and keep their top-8 protected pick in the upcoming draft, this is something that could turn into a multi-game absence for George. Isaiah Collier will be the primary beneficiary while George is out.
