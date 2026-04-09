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Keyonte George Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

George (hamstring) is listed as out for Friday's game against Memphis.

George hasn't been on the floor since the 134-117 loss to the New York Knicks on March 11. With only one game left for Utah after Friday's meeting with the Grizzlies, it would be surprising to see George back in the lineup again this season. With Isaiah Collier (hamstring) also still sidelined, Ace Bailey (knee), who is off the injury report, might handle things at the point guard position once again.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
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