Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George Injury: Won't play in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

George (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lakers.

A hamstring injury caused George to miss 15 consecutive games to end the campaign. However, it was an excellent third season for the guard. In this breakout campaign, he averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
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