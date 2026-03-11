Keyonte George Injury: Won't return Wednesday

George has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to a right hamstring injury.

George left the game with 5:47 left in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the contest. Specifics surrounding the injury are uncertain, but it is an issue with George's right hamstring. His next chance to play will come Friday at Portland. Look for Isaiah Collier and Elijah Harkless to see a bump in playing time while George is sidelined.