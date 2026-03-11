Keyonte George Injury: Won't return Wednesday
George has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to a right hamstring injury.
George left the game with 5:47 left in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the contest. Specifics surrounding the injury are uncertain, but it is an issue with George's right hamstring. His next chance to play will come Friday at Portland. Look for Isaiah Collier and Elijah Harkless to see a bump in playing time while George is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 92 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 74 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 74 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 56 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 56 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More