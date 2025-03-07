Keyonte George News: Available against Toronto

George has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Raptors.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Wizards due to an illness, George will be back in the lineup Friday for Utah. The talented 21-year-old guard is averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 39.7 percent from the floor and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc for the Jazz.