Keyonte George News: Best scoring output of season

George provided 17 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Mavericks.

George surpassed the 15-point mark for the first time this season in this game, but there's no question the sophomore guard has been slumping to start the 2024-25 campaign. He's averaging 13.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game through his first three appearances, and while those numbers are good enough to keep him rostered and starting in most formats, he needs to find a way to improve his shooting percentages -- and soon. He's making just 27.1 percent of his shots, as well as 23.8 percent of his threes, to open the campaign.