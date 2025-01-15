Keyonte George News: Cleared to play Wednesday

George (heel) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

George has shaken off a questionable tag and will suit up for the first time since Jan. 4. He's played in only three games since Dec. 19, so major restrictions may be in store. However, the Jazz will be without Collin Sexton (rest), Jordan Clarkson (foot), Lauri Markkanen (back), John Collins (hip) and Johnny Juzang (hand) on Wednesday, so Utah may have no choice but to play George extended minutes in his return.