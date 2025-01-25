Fantasy Basketball
Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George News: Coming off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

George is not in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

George will take on a reserve role Saturday while Isaiah Collier enters the starting lineup. Over his last four outings, George has averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 32.0 minutes per game, though he's hit on only 37.0 percent of his field-goal attempts over that span.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
