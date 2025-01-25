Keyonte George News: Coming off bench Saturday

George is not in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

George will take on a reserve role Saturday while Isaiah Collier enters the starting lineup. Over his last four outings, George has averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 32.0 minutes per game, though he's hit on only 37.0 percent of his field-goal attempts over that span.