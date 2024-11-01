Keyonte George News: Commits career-high seven turnovers

George recorded 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 106-88 loss to the Spurs.

George has started every game this season, but his shooting has left a lot to be desired. He made matters worse during Thursday's game with seven turnovers. Putting Collin Sexton in the first unit on a more consistent basis could be a reasonable short-term solution for the Jazz, allowing George to work out the kinks with the second unit.