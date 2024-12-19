Keyonte George News: Dominates from deep in victory

George recorded 28 points (8-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-119 win over the Pistons.

George shot lights out from three in Thursday's outing, leading all players from deep while ending second on the team in scoring in a near 30-point performance. George set a new season high in threes made, connecting on at least five shots from deep on four occasions.