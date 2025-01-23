Keyonte George News: Double-doubles in defeat

George finished with 15 points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Thunder.

George secured his second double-double of the season Wednesday, though he struggled from the field once again. Over his last four outings, the 21-year-old has shot only 37.0 percent from the field, and in that four-game span, he has averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals 32.0 minutes per contest. The second-year pro has been a mainstay in the starting lineup, and he should continue to serve as one of the club's top options for the rest of the season with Utah expected to be sellers at the deadline.