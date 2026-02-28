Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George News: Drops 17 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 9:56pm

George (ankle) chipped in 17 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 loss to New Orleans.

George returned to action after missing the previous six games with a right ankle sprain. As expected, he moved straight back into the starting lineup, logging 23 minutes in the process. Given Utah's current priorities, expect to see George playing limited minutes for the next handful of games. With potential rest nights also not out of the question, rostering him could be a bumpy ride for the foreseeable future.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago