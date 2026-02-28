Keyonte George News: Drops 17 points in return

George (ankle) chipped in 17 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 loss to New Orleans.

George returned to action after missing the previous six games with a right ankle sprain. As expected, he moved straight back into the starting lineup, logging 23 minutes in the process. Given Utah's current priorities, expect to see George playing limited minutes for the next handful of games. With potential rest nights also not out of the question, rostering him could be a bumpy ride for the foreseeable future.