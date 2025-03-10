Fantasy Basketball
Keyonte George News: Drops 25 points in Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 8:54am

George supplied 25 points (7-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals over 33 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 126-122 loss to the 76ers.

The second-year guard continues to be productive as the floor general for Utah's second unit. George has delivered at least 20 points in eight of his last 15 appearances, averaging 18.6 points, 6.1 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.9 threes and 0.7 steals in 31.7 minutes a contest over that stretch.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
