Keyonte George News: Drops 30 points in Philadelphia

George finished Wednesday's 106-102 loss to the 76ers with 30 points (10-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

George propelled the Jazz's offense during Wednesday's loss, with 15 of his game-high 30 points coming in the third quarter. It was the eighth time this season that the third-year pro connected on at least five three-pointers. George has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games and appears to be fully recovered from the right ankle sprain that cost him six straight games in February. That said, his playing time could be restricted for the second leg of the Jazz's back-to-back set against the Wizards on Thursday.