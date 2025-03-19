Keyonte George News: Efficient 20 points off bench

George ended with 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 win over Washington.

Perhaps most notably, George was able to play a team-high 29 minutes while Utah limited the playing time of their available veterans Wednesday. It's unknown if the second-year guard is at risk of receiving similar maintenance going forward that the other Jazz stars have gotten, but his playing time was certainly encouraging in this one. Across six outings in March, George has averaged 19.8 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 30.2 minutes.