Keyonte George News: Efficient line in defeat

George notched 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 loss to the Kings.

George is beginning to trend back up after a slow game against Phoenix earlier in the week. George's 19 points marked his second-highest point total of the season. His season-high 33-point performance against Chicago has proven to be an outlier, as the rest of his results hover in the 10-15 point range.