Keyonte George News: Explodes for 30 points off bench
George contributed 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-10 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 win over the Rockets.
George helped Utah keep things close by scoring 20 points in the first half of Saturday's contest. The second-year guard finished with 30 points, which was his highest output of the regular season since Nov. 4 when he scored 33 points against the Bulls. George has averaged 18.7 points, 6.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 31.6 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
