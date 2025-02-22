Fantasy Basketball
Keyonte George News: Explodes for 30 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

George contributed 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-10 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 win over the Rockets.

George helped Utah keep things close by scoring 20 points in the first half of Saturday's contest. The second-year guard finished with 30 points, which was his highest output of the regular season since Nov. 4 when he scored 33 points against the Bulls. George has averaged 18.7 points, 6.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 31.6 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
