Keyonte George News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

George (ankle) is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Bucks.

George was held out of Thursday's game against the Wizards while managing a right ankle injury, but the third-year pro's absence from the injury report indicates he'll be available for Saturday's contest. George has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back outings while connecting on 52.2 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 45.0 percent from three on 10.0 3PA/G).

