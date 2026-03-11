Keyonte George News: Given green light vs NYK
George (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
George will play through an illness for a second straight game. The talented young guard played just 24 minutes last time out, so it's possible he'll have his minutes limited once again Wednesday. If that's the case, Isaiah Collier would likely see a bump in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 92 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 74 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 74 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 56 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 56 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More