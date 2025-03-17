Keyonte George News: Good to go Monday

George (foot/illness) is available for Monday's game against Chicago.

George will return from a four-game absence due to a left foot contusion. Over his last five outings, the 21-year-old combo guard has averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers across 29.6 minutes per contest. However, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see him operate under a minutes restriction, as he has been sidelined since March 10.