Keyonte George News: Huge night from second unit

George contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 33 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 131-119 win over the Lakers.

The second-year guard lost his starting spot to Isaiah Collier in late January due to his shooting woes, but George seems to be finding his groove on the second unit. He's scored in double digits in 10 straight games, collecting two of his four double-doubles on the season during that stretch, and George has averaged 17.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 boards and 2.1 threes over that period while shooting a respectable 44.9 percent from the floor in 30.8 minutes a contest.