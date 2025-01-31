Keyonte George News: Leads Jazz with 23 points

George closed Thursday's 138-113 loss to the Timberwolves with 23 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block over 27 minutes.

The second-year pro led Utah in scoring while coming off the bench in favor of Isaiah Collier for the fourth consecutive game. Despite the move to the second unit, George has still received significant playing time, and he has averaged 14.5 points, 5.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds across 30.8 minutes per contest in that four-game span.