Keyonte George News: Leads team with 26 points

George closed with 26 points (9-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 loss to the Spurs.

Jordan Clarkson's (foot) absence has maximized output for George and Collin Sexton, as the second-unit lacks reliability without the team's best sixth man in tow. George is off to a solid start this season, averaging 15.6 points, 5.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds over 16 games.