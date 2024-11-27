Keyonte George News: Leads team with 28 points

George closed with 26 points (9-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 loss to the Spurs.

Jordan Clarkson's (foot) absence has maximized output for George and Colin Sexton, as the second-unit lacks reliability without the team's best sixth man in tow. George is off to an excellent start this season, averaging 15.6 points, 5.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds over 16 games.