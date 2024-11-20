Keyonte George News: Logs 18 points in defeat

George recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound and six assists across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 loss to the Lakers.

George had success beyond the arc in the win, upping his three-point conversion rate to 32.7 percent. George is only shooting 36.6 percent from the floor over 13 games, a category that needs significant improvement. Despite the slump, he's still averaging 14.9 points per game while dishing out and average of 5.5 assists.