Keyonte George News: Logs 18 points in defeat
George recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound and six assists across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 loss to the Lakers.
George had success beyond the arc in the win, upping his three-point conversion rate to 32.7 percent. George is only shooting 36.6 percent from the floor over 13 games, a category that needs significant improvement. Despite the slump, he's still averaging 14.9 points per game while dishing out and average of 5.5 assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now