Keyonte George News: Nails five triples in return

George registered 26 points (9-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Hornets.

George returned to action Wednesday after missing Utah's previous five contests due to left heel inflammation. The 21-year-old guard led Utah in points and assists against Charlotte. However, George continues to struggle with his efficiency, as he is shooting just 39.5 percent from the field.