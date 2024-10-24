Keyonte George News: Poor shooting effort Wednesday

George recorded 12 points (3-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), two rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 loss to the Grizzlies.

George had a rough performance from a shooting perspective in this season opener. However, the second-year guard should have all the opportunities in the world to shake off the rust as the season progresses. George will remain the Jazz's starting point guard and should see enough minutes to be a consistent performer regularly for a rebuilding Utah team.