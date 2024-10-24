Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George News: Poor shooting effort Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

George recorded 12 points (3-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), two rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 loss to the Grizzlies.

George had a rough performance from a shooting perspective in this season opener. However, the second-year guard should have all the opportunities in the world to shake off the rust as the season progresses. George will remain the Jazz's starting point guard and should see enough minutes to be a consistent performer regularly for a rebuilding Utah team.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News