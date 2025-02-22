Keyonte George News: Pops for 20 off bench Friday

George notched 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 130-107 loss to the Thunder.

It's the fourth time in the last seven games that George has scored 20-plus points, and the second-year guard has adapted quickly to the second unit. He's scored in double digits in 12 straight contests, coming off the bench in all of them, and over that span George has averaged 17.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.1 boards and 2.3 threes while shooting a respectable 44.4 percent from the floor -- a big improvement on his 39.8 percent mark for the season.