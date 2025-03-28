Keyonte George News: Produces solid totals from bench

George finished Thursday's 121-110 loss to the Rockets with 17 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in 29 minutes.

George has handled increased work with aplomb during his second season with the Jazz. He's stepped into the first unit 32 times, and it appears that he might be one trade away from taking over a starting role in the backcourt next season. His shot could use a bit more seasoning, but he hasn't been shy about heaving it up at the perimeter. He's averaging 7.4 three-point attempts per game with a conversion percentage of 34.6 percent.