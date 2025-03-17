Keyonte George News: Productive in return Monday

George (foot) finished with 16 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 111-97 loss to the Bulls.

George returned from a four-game absence due to a left foot contusion, leading the second unit in points Monday. The 21-year-old tied Lauri Markkanen for the team high in points, marking George's 33rd outing with at least 15 points. Additionally, the second-year pro recorded multiple swipes for the ninth time across 54 regular-season appearances.