Keyonte George News: Productive off bench in loss

George chipped in 18 points (4-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 9-13 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 118-109 loss to Toronto.

George was demoted to a bench role earlier this season in favor of Isaiah Collier, and that's not expected to change in the near future, especially since the Jazz continue to rest their starters on a steady basis. However, George has found a way to stay productive, and he's been playing regularly in recent weeks, which is something that can't be said about some of the other regular rotation members of the Jazz. The bench role isn't ideal for fantasy managers who trust George, but he's finding a way to get the job done. He's averaging 18.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 0.5 steals per game off the bench in eight outings since the All-Star break.