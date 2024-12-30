Keyonte George News: Ready to play Monday

George (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against the Nuggets.

George was upgraded to probable earlier in the day, and he's since been given the green light to suit up following a four-game absence. The team notes that he'll start and won't face any type of minutes restriction, per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune. George was averaging 18.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his previous seven appearances before going down with a left ankle sprain.