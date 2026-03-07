Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George News: Scores 22 points in loss Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 8:40pm

George finished with 22 points (4-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 loss to Milwaukee.

George had a woeful shooting performance in this game, but the fact that he went 12-for-13 from the charity stripe salvaged his outing from a scoring perspective. The electric floor general was returning from a one-game absence after sitting out the win over the Wizards on Thursday, and this was the third straight game in which he recorded at least 20 points.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keyonte George See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 5
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
Author Image
Mike Barner
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago