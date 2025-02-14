Keyonte George News: Solid outing at Rising Stars event
George registered three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists, two rebounds and one steal over 7:34 of court time during Team C's 25-14 win over Team G League in the Rising Stars finals Friday.
George hit the game-clinching shot in the finals to win the Rising Stars event. He made his mark in the semifinals against Team T, finishing with 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist over 10:21 of court time. George and Team C will advance to the All-Star Game tournament Sunday, where they will face Team Shaq in the first round. The 2023 first-round pick entered the All-Star break having averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds over 31.4 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now