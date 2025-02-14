Keyonte George News: Solid outing at Rising Stars event

George registered three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists, two rebounds and one steal over 7:34 of court time during Team C's 25-14 win over Team G League in the Rising Stars finals Friday.

George hit the game-clinching shot in the finals to win the Rising Stars event. He made his mark in the semifinals against Team T, finishing with 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist over 10:21 of court time. George and Team C will advance to the All-Star Game tournament Sunday, where they will face Team Shaq in the first round. The 2023 first-round pick entered the All-Star break having averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds over 31.4 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.